Beware of “Heart Attack Snow”

So let's go over some simple tips from Harvard University.
Before shoveling, make sure you warm up your muscles. Instead of taking long swaths of snow across your driveway, take shorter strides and move less with each push of the shovel. This is better than taking fewer, heavier shovels-ful. Take plenty of breaks. This isn't a race! Drink plenty of water to make sure you're hydrated. And don't be a perfectionist! Most of this snow will melt in about 3-4 days. It's okay if you leave some of the snow behind!
And be sure to stop shoveling immediately if any of these things happen:
Your chest hurts, you feel lightheaded, short of breath, if your heart starts racing, or you suddenly feel nervous.