Beware of “Heart Attack Snow”

Today's snowfall came with an abundant amount of moisture. The water equivalent of the 3-6 inches of snow is the same as a Spring day with a soaking rain. That's a lot of water! Because of that, a typical snow shovel heaping with snow is heavier and harder to move than other snows. Not to mention the fact we haven't seen snow in regular intervals this season. Quite simply put, our bodies aren't ready for this!

So let's go over some simple tips from Harvard University.

Before shoveling, make sure you warm up your muscles. Instead of taking long swaths of snow across your driveway, take shorter strides and move less with each push of the shovel. This is better than taking fewer, heavier shovels-ful. Take plenty of breaks. This isn't a race! Drink plenty of water to make sure you're hydrated. And don't be a perfectionist! Most of this snow will melt in about 3-4 days. It's okay if you leave some of the snow behind!

And be sure to stop shoveling immediately if any of these things happen:

Your chest hurts, you feel lightheaded, short of breath, if your heart starts racing, or you suddenly feel nervous.