Snow still set to arrive this evening and Monday

Get ready for a winter wonderland! Most of our Sunday afternoon will remain quiet with highs in the upper 30s. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. During this evening, we’ll see a large batch of snow begin to move in from the northwest. The first areas to see the snow will be those north of Highway 30. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s. We will be under a Winter Weather Advisory beginning at 7 PM on Sunday through 7 PM on Monday. Be aware that this may change to a Winter Storm Warning.

The snow will last all throughout the night and into Monday. It may be heavy at times. Be sure to give yourself extra time for your morning commute on Monday as it could get dicey on untreated roads. The snow will linger into the afternoon, and finally will exit Monday evening. The most snow is expected to fall along and north of I-80 (including the Quad Cities), and especially Highway 30. These locations will see about 6-8″ with some isolated areas to see more than 8″. Locations south of I-80 will see around 3-6″. If you live far south of Highway 34, snow totals will be a little less at 1-3″.

By Tuesday, the snow will be gone. We’ll see some clearing taking place, but highs are likely to only reach the mid 20s due to the snow on the ground. Temperatures Tuesday night will be plummeting into the single digits.

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham