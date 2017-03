Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT-- Quad City area painters are painting the town green.

The painting of Shamrock Alley kicks-off a week of preparations for the 35th Annual CASI'S St. Patrick's Race.

More than 3100 runners and walkers are expected to participate in the big race.

Led by a leprechaun, the race will be on Saturday March 18, 2017 and events will start at 9 in the morning.

Funds raised from the race will help support CASI(Center for Active Seniors) and provide services to senior citizens in the Quad Cities.