Heaviest snow on track for Sunday night and Monday morning.

Here comes the snow! Beginning Sunday night at 7 PM, we will be under a Winter Weather Advisory. As of Sunday afternoon, a nice batch of snow was traveling across Central Iowa and Southern Minnesota. We’ll be tracking this snow this evening and throughout the overnight hours. Temperatures will be falling below freezing, in the upper 20s. The heaviest of the snow will also continue into Monday morning, including rush hour. Be extremely careful if traveling on untreated roads!! Visibility will also be limited at times thanks to some heavier pockets of snow. It’s a good idea to plan on taking extra time to travel if driving tomorrow morning.

The snow will continue into the later part of Monday morning, but will become lighter by the afternoon. Highs are likely to stay right at or just below freezing in the low 30s and upper 20s. By Monday evening, just a few snow showers will be left and will stop Monday night. Once it’s all said and done, we can expect some pretty significant snow totals. Areas north of I-80 and especially Highway 30 are likely to see 6″ or more of snow. As for the QC, we’ll see amounts close to 6″ or so. For those south of I-80 and also along Highway 34, you can expect 3-6″.

While the sky will begin to clear out by Tuesday, it’s going to be very chilly! Morning lows will be in the teens with highs only reaching the mid 20s! The big chill will come Tuesday night with overnight temperatures getting into the single digits.

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham