Winter Isn’t Over! Winter Storm Watch issued for Sunday & Monday

Winter will pick up steam for the end of the weekend! As for Saturday night, we’ll have some passing clouds and lows in the mid teens. Remember to move your clocks an hour forward before heading to bed Saturday Night! Daylight Saving Time will begin at 2 AM.

Most of our Sunday will be pretty quiet. With a good mix of clouds and sun, highs will climb into the upper 30s for the afternoon. However, snow will begin to move in from the northwest during the evening. The snow will make its way around the Quad Cities late Sunday night and continue early Monday morning. It will persist throughout Monday morning and the afternoon. Many of us along and north I-80 will be under a Winter Storm Watch beginning on 7 PM Sunday through 7 PM Monday. It is a good idea to give yourself extra time for your Monday morning commute!

South of I-80 will likely see snow accumulations around 3-6″, but more is likely for those north of I-80 and Highway 30. Highs will stay in the low 30s on Monday. As always, we will keep you posted on the latest snowfall accumulations throughout the weekend.

The snow will taper off late Monday evening. By Tuesday, we’ll see some of those clouds clear out. While we’ll see more sunshine, highs will only get into the upper 20s thanks to the snow covered ground.

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham