Snow still on track for the start of the work week

There’s definitely a nice chill in the air this weekend! We’ll get into the low to mid 30s today under a mostly cloudy sky.

Some clouds will clear out late tonight, and we’ll see a return of those teens. Overnight lows will fall into the upper teens by sunrise. Daylight Saving Time also begins Sunday at 2 AM! Be sure to move your clocks forward one hour before heading to bed tonight.

Most of Sunday will remain pretty tame… just some more clouds rolling in through the afternoon with highs in the upper 30s. However, we’ll be tracking snow late Sunday night into Monday. The snow will likely cause some headaches for your Monday morning commute, so it’s a good idea to already plan for extra time for your drive that morning. As of now, snow totals look to be ranging from about 3-6 inches (this may change as the weekend progresses).

We’ll watch the snow continue through Monday afternoon and evening, but will taper off by Tuesday. Chilly weather will remain in place for the start of the work week with highs in the low 30s.

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham