Quad City River Bandits hosts job fair and national anthem tryouts

DAVENPORT-- Dozens of people showed off their pipes at the national anthem tryouts and job fair on March 11th, 2017.

The Quad City River Bandits will pick seventy lucky people to sing the national anthem during their summer games.

But if singing isn't your thing you can apply for other open positions at the stadium from concessions to customer service to game day operations.

"We're looking for talented individuals who will help us through the season. This is where we find our group of people that are going to help us make this a successful fan experience this year," says Jacqueline Holm, Assistant General Manager.

So far 100 positions are open for anyone to apply and they expect to be filled by April.

If you missed the job fair you can still apply throughout the year.