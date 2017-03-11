× One person airlifted to U of I hospital after shooting

DENMARK, Iowa– According to the Lee County Sheriff’s office, there was a shooting this afternoon in Denmark, Iowa. Fort Madison Police Department took the suspect into custody and says there are no other suspects being sought at this time.

Police aren’t releasing the victim or suspects’ names. The victim was airlifted to the University of Iowa hospital, by Air Evac and the Lee County EMS.

Sheriff Weber, of the Lee County Sheriff’s department took to Facebook to thank his team for handling the situation.