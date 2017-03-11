More than 30 breweries poured out a cold one at the QCCA Expo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND-- After a long work week some people got a chance to kick back and enjoy a cold one.

Brewed Live hosted a beer tasting event on March 11th, 2017 at the QCCA Expo center in Rock Island.

The event featured more than 30 local, regional and national breweries including some from the Quad City area crafting up a brew.

"There's every style of beer here from blonde ales and lagers and pilsners you're very light kind of entry level beers all the way up to heavy stouts," says Brad Schilb, craft beer manager at Stern Beverage, "So pretty much if you can think of it, it's somewhere here in this building."

Sampling a craft beer isn't the only thing people got to do.

Beer classes were offered on subjects like beer tasting 101 to starting your own brewery business.

"We're getting people that are trying to learn about craft beer which is wonderful for the educational area. In those five 30 minute sessions you're gonna learn anything you want about craft beer," says Schilb.