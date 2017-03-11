Making signs to raise awareness for equality in the Quad Cities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KEWANEE, Illinois - Quad Citians Against Homophobia and Bigotry held a sign making party and information session to get ready for their demonstration at the Henry County Board meeting.

The demonstration is in response to comments made by Henry County board member Jacob Waller.

Hali Riley, an organizer for the group, said the demonstration goes further than the comments made.

The group is hoping to spread awareness of equality and diversity to the Quad City community.

"Us coming out shows help for the LGBT kids that live around here. Kids that don't feel supported in their sexuality and their sexual orientation are more likely to be using substances, have mental illness, become victimized and we just wanna create a safe space for people to come and feel like themselves," said Riley.

The group will be holding two more sign making events on Monday, March 13th at Dee's Place in Rock Island and on Wednesday, March 15th at Cru in Davenport.