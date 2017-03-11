Local organization helping empower woman in the workplace

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dress for Success Quad cities hosted it's Second Chance Sale on March 11th, 2017.

The sale featured new and gently used women's apparel from dresses and coats to shoes and handbags.

Most sale items were only $5 dollars and accessories were only $2 dollars.

All the funds raised from the event will go to Dress for Success Quad Cities which helps provide woman with business appropriate clothing, job search support, and professional development programs.

The next sale will be held on June 3rd, 2017.

