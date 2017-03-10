× Two men found dead in Clinton home identified

CLINTON, Iowa — Two men found dead in a Clinton home on March 6 have been identified. Clinton police say they were called to the 100 block of N. Fifth Street just after 3 p.m., where they found the men inside.

The Office of the Iowa State Medical Examiner has identified the men as Kevin Lambert, 57, and Steven Cox, 60, both of Clinton.

The case is being investigated as a homicide. No other details on their cause of death has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Clinton Police Department at 563-243-1458, or Clinton County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-883-8015.