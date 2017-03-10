Silvis city leaders plans to repair broken storm siren that did not go off during big storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SILVIS--- City leaders in Silvis met during a public safety meeting Friday, March 10, 2017, to address a broken storm siren that did not go off during Monday night's storm.

This is the second time in two years the city has had a problem with its sirens. The first time was the siren was located off 14th street, now the problem area is right next to the city's water tower located off 9th street.

Silvis Fire Chief, Dave Leibovitz says the is a problem with the siren's radio connection that enables it to go off when a storm approaches.

"The parts are already ordered, it is an emergency thing I ordered it ( after we tested it the next afternoon) because we were going to have to find the money to pay for it somewhere," says Chief Leibovitz.

The parts to repair the siren will cost $2,657.00, the city plans to take out an insurance claim to pay for it, any other money needed to cover the cost will come from the city's civil defense budget.

The committee will talk about the issue again during the regular city council meeting Tuesday, March 21, 2017.