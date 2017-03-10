Sen. Duckworth says working together can attract national, international investments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — America added 230,000 jobs last month, better than economists had predicted. Some of the best news is coming out of the Midwest. Construction companies hired 58,000 workers last month, an increase mainly due to warm winter weather.

The numbers are a positive boost for the economy, but Illinois US Sen. Tammy Duckworth says this area can do better by working together.

"We have to look at this as a region, not just a municipality but as a region. That's how we're going to attract international attention and international investments in our area," said Duckworth.

Sen. Duckworth was in the Quad Cities to get her third tour of the Rock Island Arsenal. She says work still needs to be done to promote the manufacturing facilities on the island for more defense contract work, and for more private leases of unused space.