Monday’s snow could be most since December 4

Two snow systems are on the way to the Upper Midwest. The first arrives on Saturday with a swath of 2-4 inches from Omaha, Nebraska down to St. Louis. This could swipe places like Mt. Pleasant, Burlington, and Ft. Madison with a new coating to an inch. But on Saturday, other than some snow flurries and snow showers, the Quad Cities will miss out on this one.

A more potent system is expected for Sunday night into Monday. Check out the amount of moisture coming in from the Pacific. There's definitely a connection between the "Pineapple Express," the jet stream coming in from Hawaii, and the Polar branch of the jet moving south from Alaska. When this sets up in the Eastern Pacific, we need to pay closer attention to our forecasts.

There are scenarios that give us enough snow to get the snow blowers out of the garage on Monday. Early estimates show 3-6 inches possible, but these are very preliminary numbers. It certainly looks like it could bring us some headaches for Monday morning's commute. Check back with us over the weekend for updates.And keep in mind, we've only seen about 3 inches of snow so far in 2017. We could see more than that in 24 hours if current trends hold.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen