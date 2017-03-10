× Moline woman charged in death of Moline ‘can man’

MOLINE, Illinois — A Moline woman has been charged in the death of Bob Moldenhauer, known in the community as the “Can Man.”

Kristianna Granada, 25, is charged with two counts of reckless homicide.

Police began investigating the hit and run after they were called to the 2600 block of Sixth Avenue in Moline just before 8 a.m. Dec. 12, 2016. It was determined that someone driving a 1998 white Chevy van had hit Moldenhauer, who had been walking with a bicycle. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Granada is in custody on a $30,000 bond.