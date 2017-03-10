× Man charged with attempted murder for Muscatine stabbing

MUSCATINE, Iowa — A man has been arrested in the stabbing of a 41-year-old man in Muscatine on Wednesday, March 8, at the AmericInn Lodge & Suites on Highway 61, says police.

Patrick Johnson, 42, is charged with attempted murder, a class B felony.

Robert W. Butler, 43, reported he was stabbed sometime before 10 p.m. at the hotel, says police. Butler walked into the Trinity Hospital emergency room around 9:57 and reported he’d been stabbed.

Butler was treated and then transferred to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for observation.

Johnson is held in the Muscatine County Jail.

41.424473 -91.043205