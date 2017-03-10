Local WWII veteran honored with Quilt of Valor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SILVIS, Illinois — A 101-year-old World War II veteran was honored with a special quilt on Thursday, March 9.

Melvin Anderson served in the Army. The Quilts of Valor visited him at New Perspective Senior Living in Silvis. With his daughter by his side, Melvin laughed that his gift was "better than having kids."

Anderson's daughter says he's sharp and loves to be around people.

"It was very special for him and for the years of service that he gave to the country, he has always given credit to God for all that he has had," said Bonnie Bounds, Anderson's daughter.

Quilts of Valor is made up of all volunteers, and they give away 200 quilts locally each year.