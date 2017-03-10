Local organization marches in solidarity against Dakota Access Pipeline

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa — About 30 people gathered in downtown Davenport Friday, March 10, to march for rights of indigenous people.

The Sage Sisters of Solidarity organized the event in LeClaire Park, and say they are concerned about the Dakota Access Pipeline that will cut through parts of Iowa.

"We can't survive without water, water is life. It's just very important to us that we spread the message and educate everybody," said Josephine Iron Shield, Sage Sisters co-founder.

The Sage Sisters say their march is in solidarity with the Native Nations March going on now in Washington, D.C.