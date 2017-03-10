Fuel tank cars burn after freight train derails in Iowa

GRAETTINGER, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say several fuel tank cars are burning after a freight train, possibly carrying ethanol, derailed in northwestern Iowa.

The Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office says the derailment occurred 1 a.m. Friday, near Graettinger, about 160 miles northwest of Des Moines. It says two crew members escaped unharmed. No injuries have been reported.

The office says the train was carrying alcohol from an ethanol plant. It didn’t elaborate.

Palo Alto County emergency management director Mark Hunefeld says at least 27 of 101 cars derailed, including the burning tanks that he believes were loaded with ethanol.

Residents were asked to evacuate the area.

Company spokeswoman Raquel Espinoza has confirmed it’s a Union Pacific train.

National Transportation Safety Board spokesman Keith Holloway says the agency will investigate the cause of the derailment.