Dick’s Outdoor Store opens in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Quad Cities is now home to the region's first Dick's Outdoor Store. The new Davenport store officially opened for business Friday, March 10.

The store brings three big ideas under one roof. You can buy your normal sporting goods, but there's also a large outdoor and camping selection, and an indoor golfing area.

The store is only the third of its kind in the country.

"This community is one that has got some strong outdoor enthusiasts and we just saw it as an opportunity to entrench ourselves in a big way," said Matt Teske.

The store is the eighth Dick's store in Iowa, and is located at 53rd Street and Elmore Avenue.