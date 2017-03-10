Portion of Home Ruined After Early Morning House Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COAL VALLEY, Illinois - At least one person is out of their home after a large fire Friday, March 10, 2017.

It happened in the 100 block of West 3rd Street around 3:30 a.m., just north of Blackhawk Bank and Trust.

Coal Valley Fire Chief, Dave Dunham says he believes the fire started outside the back of the house and eventually traveled into the attic.

Fire crews from Coal Valley, Blackhawk, and Colona were called to the scene to put it out. No one was hurt in the fire, but the back of the home was ruined.

The homeowner is currently working with the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.