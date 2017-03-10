× Check out the snowfall potential come later Monday

Already beginning to see more clouds rolling in from the west as a couple of disturbances will enhance the cold across the area in the days ahead.

No change with the first wave as it arrives Saturday morning expect a bit more the the southwest. Could see a few flurries in areas just south and west of the Quad Cities. Otherwise, we’ll see more cloudiness in our skies than anything else.

The second and more potent will be the one that impact the entire area late Sunday night into Monday. This system will carry a bit more energy, moisture and coverage. I tweaked my estimates another inch from yesterday with amounts ranging between 2 to 5 inches by the afternoon on Monday.

No doubt, its going to be a headache for morning commuters, so give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

