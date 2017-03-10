Augustana bests Wartburg 80-69 to punch their 3rd straight trip to the Elite 8.
Augustana back into Elite 8
-
WATCH: Augustana College holiday show
-
Augustana Women fall for 1st time in CCIW play
-
Augustana Women pick up big CCIW win
-
Augustana back in NCAA Tourney, draw rematch with Tommies
-
Augustana wins 8th straight game
-
-
Augie earns huge CCIW win
-
Augustana rallies to defeat Central College
-
Augustana men earn 1st CCIW win
-
Augustana Plans Events for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
-
Augustana wins 4th straight, topping Illinois Wesleyan
-
-
Orange’s buzzer beater gives Augustana win and a little revenge
-
Augie Women a perfect 10
-
Galena claims 2nd straight Sectional title