And Our 2017 Jefferson Awards Finalist Is…

MOLINE, ILLINOIS - Shocked. Surprised. Honored.

That's how Tammy Vesey said she felt after we announced her as our Jefferson Awards Finalist on Thursday, March 9th, 2017.

Out of eight nominees, Tammy has been chosen to represent the QCA in Washington, D.C. at the National Jefferson Awards Ceremony in June 2017. The Jefferson Awards are sponsored locally by Genesis Health System.

"I wasn't expecting it," she said. "I mean, a lot of stuff you do just because you love to do it."

That's how Tammy started Q-C Women in Action five years ago, when a group of girls she coached at Rock Island High School expressed interest in putting on a talent show. The event, organized by Tammy, was - and still is - called "Heroes Among Us." It celebrates Black History Month and the heroes in our community who are making a difference every day.

What Tammy doesn't realize is that she is one of those heroes. The success of "Heroes Among Us" encouraged Tammy to do more and start Q-C Women in Action, which pairs high school girls up with mentors.

"We try to build the young ladies up so that by the time they graduate high school, they know that they can do whatever they set their mind to and they set themselves up for success," she said.

Tammy will go to Washington, D.C. in June for the National Jefferson Awards Ceremony. Since 1972, the Jefferson Awards have identified and honored more than 50,000 local "unsung heroes," recognizing their outstanding public service by awarding them with the country's longest standing and most prestigious award.

"I am a product of Rock Island," she said. "Now these girls can see that a product of Rock Island can do great things, so I'm excited."

WQAD News 8 will host a half-hour special on our 3rd Season of the Jefferson Awards on Friday, June 23rd at 11:30am and 6:30pm. During that special, we will share Tammy's experience in Washington, D.C.

