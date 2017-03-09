Vera French opens residential care facility ‘Sheridan Springs’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A new mental health care facility is now open in Davenport. Vera French hosted a ribbon cutting on Thursday, March 9, for its Sheridan Springs location near the Happy Joe's Pizza on 50th Street.

The 15-bed residential care facility serves people with severe and persistent mental illness. A federal rule required Vera French to shut down its larger Pine Knoll facility and split into two smaller ones.

Sheridan Springs is designed for individualized care. Residents will move in March 20.