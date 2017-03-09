Similarities in Iowa, Indiana murders believed to be coincidental

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DELPHI, Indiana (AP) — Authorities investigating the killings of two teenage girls in Indiana say they've contacted Iowa police about the unsolved 2012 killings there of two cousins but don't believe the crimes are connected.

Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine says Indiana authorities have spoken to Iowa investigators about the abduction-killings of 10-year-old Lyric Cook and 8-year-old Elizabeth Collins.

The Evansdale, Iowa, cousins vanished in July 2012. Their bikes were found along a trail near a lake. Their bodies were found months later about 20 miles away in a wildlife refuge.

Perrine says investigators believe any similarities between that case and the recent killings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams are a coincidence.

The Delphi, Indiana, teens vanished Feb. 13 while hiking. They were found dead the following day.