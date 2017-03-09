× Senate GOP says Illinois budget plan not ready

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Top Illinois Senate Republicans say they can’t support a proposed budget compromise because it’s still not ready.

Democratic Senate President John Cullerton canceled action on the plan Wednesday. He blamed Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner for sabotaging the plan before votes on an income tax increase, a property tax freeze, and other crucial measures.

Deputy Republican Leader Bill Brady of Bloomington sees progress but says a property tax freeze must be permanent — not temporary. Sen. Karen McConnaughay (mih-KAHN’-uh-hay) of St. Charles dismissed Democrats’ claims that Rauner pressured them.

Bloomington Republican Sen. Jason Barickman says a proposal to revamp school funding also needs more work before a vote.

Cullerton and Republican Leader Christine Radogno (ruh-DOHN’-yoh) of Lemont have engineered the plan to try to break a two-year budget stalemate between Rauner and lawmakers.