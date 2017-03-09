Muscatine city council set to discuss removal charges against Mayor Diana Broderson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSCATINE--- City leaders in Muscatine will discuss a motion to schedule a hearing on removal charges against Mayor Diana Broderson, March 9, 2017.

Charges of willful misconduct were filed against the mayor back in February by the city attorney, which claimed the mayor constantly over stepped her bounds by not consulting the council before making decisions to address the people of Muscatine.

A date for the hearing has already been set for March 23, 2017.