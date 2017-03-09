How tornado victims can qualify for up to $5,000 from the state of Iowa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSCATINE, Iowa-- It wasn't Terry Fox's original plan to remodel her kitchen by hand. But after Monday night's tornado she had no other choice.

"I'm still lost with what's going on. I just don't know. I can't pull all the pieces together. I just don't know," says Fox.

The twister threw trees, power lines, and debris into and on Fox's home on the south side of Muscatine, Iowa. It even blew bleachers from a nearby baseball field onto her garage roof.

"I can tell you right now I'm going to need all the help I can get," says Fox.

And now, thanks to Iowa Governor Terry Branstad, that help isn't far away.

"In all communities it's important that the people feel the state has their interest at heart," says Muscatine communication manager Kevin Jenison.

On Wednesday, Branstad issued a disaster relief proclamation for Scott and Muscatine counties.

Storm victims looking for assistance can apply through the Iowa Department of Human Services by clicking here.

People can qualify for up to $5,000. They can apply in four categories: home repair, temporary housing, personal property damage, and food. To be eligible, family household incomes cannot be more than double the federal poverty level.

It's a call for help for people like Fox being answered.