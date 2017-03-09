× Cold weekend ahead… Light snowfall for some this weekend, too

Any broken clouds out there will quickly give way to some clearing overnight as some much colder air spills in across the area. Tonight lows will drop in the lower 20s before temperatures only climb in the lower 30s on Friday.

At least the skies on Friday will be mostly sunny at times before more clouds quickly return that night as a mini clipper-like system moves in. By Saturday morning, we’ll still see some light snow to overspread areas just west and south of the Quad Cities. In particular, Iowa City down to Burlington and Macomb could see an inch or two while just a dusting is expected in the Quad Cities.

The rest of the weekend will remain dry before the next round of light snow arrives by Monday. The coverage still appears to be a bit more widespread for our area, though not a major snow producer.

Temperatures will remain cold with highs in the 30s right through the first half of next week.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

