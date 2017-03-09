× City of Mount Union, Iowa dissolved after sewer bill dispute

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — After months of often heated discussions, the 98-person community of Mount Union is no longer a city.

A state board’s action Wednesday, March 9, will result in the town’s 32 street lights being turned off and an end to garbage service, reports the Hawk Eye.

But residents will still be on the hook for sewer bills blamed for the dispute ultimately resulting in the city’s disincorporation.

Mount Union installed a $1.2 million sewer system about 10 years ago due to water contamination. The city was left with about $274,000 of debt owed to Regional Utility Service Systems, which it was supposed to finance through sewer fees. But several residents failed to pay their bills.

Much of Mount Union’s debt comes from about $30,000 in court-ordered judgments and legal fees to RUSS.