Chicago man spent $25M wrongful conviction award rebuilding street gang

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago man who won a $25 million award in 2012 for a wrongful murder conviction spent the money on rebuilding his street gang.

On Thursday, March 9, U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber sentenced Thaddeus Jimenez to more than nine years in prison after prosecutors showed a video of Jimenez calmly shooting a former gang member in both legs.

Jimenez and his co-defendant, Jose Roman — the man who shot the video from the passenger seat of Jimenez’s Mercedes — had previously pleaded guilty to federal weapons charges. Roman was sentenced to just over 7 months in prison.

Jimenez spent millions on luxury cars for himself and his gang, the Chicago Tribune reports. He even paid members to tattoo the gang’s insignia on their faces.