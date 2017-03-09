× Chicago Catholics can eat meat on St. Patrick’s Day Friday, cardinal says

CHICAGO (WGN) — For Irish Catholics worried about St. Patrick’s Day falling on a Friday during Lent this year, Cardinal Blase Cupich has some good news for you.

The Chicago cardinal is giving general dispensation to Catholics for abstaining from meat on Friday, March 17.

Instead, Catholics who choose to eat meat are asked to substitute another form of penance.

So, Irish Catholics can go ahead and eat their corned beef and cabbage on St. Paddy’s Day!