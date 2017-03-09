× Bettendorf Mayor: There’s a Mental Health Epidemic in our Community

BETTENDORF – The debate lingers on whether there’s an increased need for mental health services in the Quad Cities.

A company called Strategic Behavioral Health is trying to build a mental health facility in the city, but it’s failed to receive approval from the Iowa Health Facilities Council.

Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher was our guest on Good Morning Quad Cities’ newest segment called ‘Breakfast With…’ Thursday, March 9. 2017. On it, we interview different people in the Quad Cities about issues affecting their community.

Thursday, Gallagher said the region as a whole needs to increase competition when it comes to businesses and hospitals. He says that way, the best services will come to the Quad City area.

"You need to look no further than every single day in the newspaper or on your news station, something along the lines of mental health issues comes up," Gallagher said. "It's an epidemic for our law enforcement agents. It's an epidemic in our court system. Something needs to be done."

Genesis Health System has fought hard against SBH trying to build in the Quad Cities. Genesis leaders say another hospital in the Quad Cities would duplicate services between the two.

