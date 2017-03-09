× 8-year-old Iowa girl dead after tricycle, van crash

MONTICELLO, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have identified an 8-year-old girl killed when the tricycle she was riding in eastern Iowa was hit by a minivan.

Officials say Cassandra Rieken, of Monticello, was pedaling the trike around 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, on a Monticello street when she was hit at an intersection by a southbound minivan.

Troopers say the girl later died at a hospital. Police say a 27-year-old Monticello woman was driving the minivan. Neither she nor a passenger in the minivan was hurt.

The Iowa State Patrol is investigating the crash.