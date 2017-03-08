× Wind to ease up tonight… Much colder air in sight

No doubt, some crazy wind we have felt out there today as wind gusts topped near 50 mph! These same winds will depart to the east starting as early as this evening. With skies expected to be fair to partly cloudy temperatures will fall just below freezing overnight.

On Thursday, filtered sunshine will be in store as a weather system across the Ohio and Tennessee Valley blows in some high clouds. Should still be a pleasant day with daytime highs around the 50 degree mark.

Then the downturn in temperatures begins Friday with 30s for highs extending into early next week. This will set the stage for some light snow or flurries on Saturday morning with the best chance west and south of the Quad Cities. Areas from Mt. Pleasant, Burlington, and Galesburg may actually see around an inch of snowfall.

Another weather system is expected to bring snow or a wintry mix to our area on Monday morning. The track to this system will be the key as to what type of precipitation we see.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Stay ahead of the weather! Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here