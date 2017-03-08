WGN America’s ‘Underground Season 2’ teaches and entertains

LOS ANGELES, California — It’s a dark chapter in American history brought to life by the hit TV series Underground. Season 2 of the WGN America drama focuses on the fight for freedom faced by slaves in the South.

News 8’s Elizabeth Wadas traveled to Los Angeles, California to interview the stars of the show to give you an inside look before the season airs.

Season 2 is a balance of fact and fiction. Producers and writers dive into real American slave stories and base their characters off real stories. A new character is introduced as well, the notorious Harriet Tubman, played by Aisha Hinds.

Women take center stage and play a vital role in the road to freedom. Underground Season 2 shows how women were the movers and shakers of history.

Underground Season 2 airs Wednesday night at 9 p.m. on WGN America. Tweet your reactions with the hasthtag #UndergroundWGN.