Today’s wind could cause power interruptions and difficult travel

A High Wind Advisory is in effect for areas north of the Quad Cities where wind gusts could exceed 50 mph today. For all other areas, it will also be quite windy. Wind gusts could exceed 40 mph for the rest of our coverage area. The peak of the wind will be during the mid to late afternoon. After sunset tonight, the wind will relax dramatically...possibly going calm by midnight.

The reason we have all of the wind is the area of low pressure responsible for all of our severe weather Monday night is continuing to strengthen as it moves north into Central Canada. The wind is in response to the low pressure which will eventually even out the pressure. Be careful driving on north-south oriented roads and highways today. Be especially careful around semi trucks. If you're behind one going across the I-74 Bridge, let him/her go first so there's room for the wind to sway the high profile vehicle.

Also, don't be surprised if there are power interruptions. Especially since we've had strong wind and severe thunderstorms on Monday night. Some poles may be damaged or weak due to the storms. Today's wind may cause some issues.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen