× Semi rollover partially closes US 34 during Monday’s severe storms

Investigators say high wind caused a semi truck to roll onto its side on US 34 in Warren County, Illinois.

There was heavy rain and severe thunder storms when the crash happened late Monday evening, March 6, 2017, according to a statement from the Illinois State Police. The semi was headed eastbound near 10th Street when it rolled onto the passenger side and into a ditch on the south side of US 34.

US 34 was down to one lane for about four hours, reopening just before 4 a.m. Wednesday, the statement said. During that time crews were working to pull the semi back upright and onto the road.

The driver, from Washington State, was not injured, and the truck sustained minimal damage, according to the statement.

There were no charges filed.