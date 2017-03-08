× Movie set money passed as real bills in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Iowa — Once again, money marked “For Motion Picture Use Only” is circulating in eastern Iowa. The Burlington Police Department posted to social media on Wednesday, March 8, that they’ve received several reports from people that these bills are being passed as real cash.

The bills are marked “For Motion Picture Use Only.”

Last April, similar bills were being passed around the Waterloo, Iowa area.

“We are asking citizens to please look over the money you receive to assure you are receiving actual US currency,” reads the department’s post.

Anyone with information about the person/persons responsible for distributing the counterfeit money as real currency should call the police department at (319) 753-8366 or Burlington Area Crime Stoppers (319) 753-6835.