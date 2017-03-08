× Maquoketa bank robbery ends in brief chase, crash

MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A bank robbery in Maquoketa led to a car chase and crash on Wednesday, March 8.

Dante Rhodes, 40, of Dubuque, was arrested following the crash.

Maquoketa police say they received a call about a robbery around 1:45 p.m. from Fidelity Bank on Highway 64. A teller says the man handed her a note and implied that he had a gun, but did not show one. Rhodes was able to flee with an undisclosed amount of cash and took off in a vehicle.

Dubuque police identified Rhodes’ vehicle, but he did not pull over. Dubuque police say he lost control at the intersection of Highways 61 and 52S, where he sideswiped a stopped vehicle. Rhodes continued on and eventually struck an unmarked patrol car head-on.

Rhodes tried to flee on foot but was Tasered and arrested. He was treated and released from an area hospital. The driver of the cars he struck were also treated and released.

Evidence was found in the vehicle linking Rhodes to the bank robbery, says police.