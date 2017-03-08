× Iowa governor declares disaster proclamation following severe weather

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad issued a proclamation of disaster emergency for Muscatine, Scott, Wayne and Appanoose counties in response to the severe weather on March 6.

The proclamation allows state resources to be utilized to respond to and recover from the damage created by the storm. It also activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Program for qualifying residents of the four counties. Grants are available for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing and food, and the expense of temporary housing.

Grant application and instructions are available on the Iowa Department of Human Services website.

Potential applicants can submit a claim up to 45 days after the proclamation.