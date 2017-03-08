× Handgun, rifles seized from Dixon High School student

DIXON, Illinois — A handgun and two rifles were seized by police Wednesday, March 8, after reports were made that a Dixon High School student was armed with a gun.

Police say they were told that a “despondent student” possibly had a firearm on school property around 10 a.m. Within about 15 minutes, police found the student at a Dixon home and took the firearms. The student, who has not been named, was taken to a Dixon hospital for evaluation.

Criminal charges are pending.

“By having a police officer in the school who knows the kids and has multiple sources of information, we were able to locate this student immediately. This incident exemplifies how important it is to have a great working relationship with the school and to have officers assigned at the school,” said Chief Langloss.

The department also says that at this time, there’s no evidence that suggest the student planned to harm anyone at the school. Dixon High School counselors will be available throughout “the days ahead should students need assistance and support.”