East Moline School District set to introduce plan to make major cuts

EAST MOLINE-- Employees of the East Moline School District will join parents and students to hear a plan to cut at least 15 teachers Wednesday, March 8, 2017.

This comes after a long fought battle of pay negotiations between the East Moline School District and the local teachers union, which agreed to a two year contract with at 1.25 percent raise on their base pay each year.

Superintendent Kristin Humphries says the district simply can't afford to give teachers a raise without making the cuts, especially since the district is not getting the money they need from the state of Illinois.

The special board meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, 2017. The board however will not vote on the issue until after their regular scheduled meeting on Monday, March 27, 2017.