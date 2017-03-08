× Drivers uninjured after 1-88 rollover crash near Hillsdale

HILLSDALE, Illinois — An SUV rolled several times after striking the rear tires of a semi trailer on I-88 westbound at mile marker 10 near Hillsdale. Both drivers refused medical treatment at the scene, and all lanes of the interstate are open at this time.

Illinois State Police say Jonas Robbins, 22, of Rock Falls was driving the SUV and attempted to pass the semi driven by Brad Hawkins, 48, of North Carolina around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 8. When the SUV struck the semi’s tires, Robbins lost control of the vehicle and rolled several times.

No charges have been filed at this time.