DAVENPORT -- Students celebrated National Read Across America Day with some Dr. Seuss classics.

At Buchanan Elementary School, students listened to stories told by celebrity reader Superintendent Dr. Art Tate on Friday, March 3, 2017. It was a sea of Cat in the Hat with every student wearing the character's famed cap.

Read Across America Day takes place each year on Dr. Suess' birthday, March 2nd. Schools participate across the country, driving the importance of reading.