× Davenport man pleads guilty to assaulting girlfriend who died of injuries

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A Davenport man has pleaded guilty to assaulting his girlfriend, Melissa Lewis, who died from her injuries days after the attack.

Thomas James Lopez, 56, pleaded guilty Wednesday, March 8, in Scott County District Court to two counts of willful injury causing serious injury and domestic abuse assault-strangulation with injury, reports the Quad-City Times.

If convicted. he faces up to 15 years in prison.

Davenport police say Lopez assaulted Melissa Lewis,37, at their home on Aug. 31. According to an affidavit, Lopez slapped, choked and pushed her, and when he pushed her for the fourth time, she fell back and hit her head on a window sill. She died Sept. 4.

Lopez will be sentenced May 4.

