Cross remains among damage inside Muscatine church

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSCATINE, Iowa - Wesley United Methodist church's organ was destroyed in a tornado on March 6th, 2017.

The organ was the largest in the state when it was built back in 1983.

"Every time you come into the sanctuary and look at it you shake your head, I can't believe this happened," said Greg Wall, Board of Trustees Chairman at Wesley United Methodist Church.

The tornado happened in an instant, taking out the church's chimney.

"It was toppled and fell down through the roof, then wiped out our organ, moved a lot of it out here," said Wall.

There was so much destruction and it was devastating to see but one important thing remain untouched, the cross.

"There's a song, the first verse starts out, 'the cross before me the world behind, no turning back raise the banner high and to me that`s what the cross means to me,'" said Sonia Baker, Community Outreach Coordinator at Wesley United Methodist Church.

The church has had to cancel about 4 weddings this summer due to the damage.

They are not yet sure if they are going to be able to salvage any of the organ but have been putting updates their Facebook page HERE.