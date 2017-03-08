× Arrest made in Muscatine shooting

MUSCATINE — Police have arrested a 16-year old teen from Fairfield in connection with the Sunday, March 5 shooting of a person in the 300 block of Broadway Street.

Noah Hass was picked up on a warrant at his home in Fairfield and arrested by Fairfield Police. He is charged with attempted murder and additional charges are pending.

The shooting investigation remains active, and Muscatine Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at (563) 263-9922, Ext. 608 or via the department’s Facebook page.

Following the shooting on Sunday, the victim was transported to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for the treatment of serious injuries. An updated condition report on the victim was not provided by police.